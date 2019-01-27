You can watch the Synagogue Church of All Nation (Scoan) Emmanuel TV live service from the comfort of your home.

All you need to do this is: have data on your mobile device or laptop and you will enjoy the worship atmosphere at the Scoan live service.

You can also watch Scoan Emmanuel TV live on satellite with the right decoder as you’d see later in this article.

Scoan Emmanuel TV: A Brief Background

“Emmanuel TV is the television station of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, broadcasting 24/7 around the globe via satellite and on the internet,” the church said on its website.

“The purpose of Emmanuel TV is to preach the Good News to all mankind. That is what we are born for, living for and what we shall die for.

“Emmanuel TV is committed to changing lives, changing nations and changing the whole world through the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ is the inspiration behind Emmanuel TV; as such, God’s purpose is our purpose.

It added that “Emmanuel TV has a message for the entire world and the message is quite simple: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.”

“If people are to believe this, someone has to point the way and that is what Emmanuel TV is set to do.”

Emmanuel TV is owned by Scoan with Prophet T.B Joshua as the leader of the religious organization based in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

How To Watch Scoan Emmanuel TV Live Service With Ease

There are options for you to pick from while you want to watch the Scoan Emmanuel TV live service.

You can tune in for the Scoan live service on the following satellites:

Intelsat 10 Ku Band (Africa)

Frequency: 12722 MHz

Symbol Rate: 26657 MS/s

FEC: 1/2

Polarization: Vertical

Thaicom 5i C-Band Global Beam (Asia, Australia, Middle East and Europe)

Frequency: 3640 MHz

Symbol Rate: 28066 MS/s

FEC: 3/4

Polarization: Horizontal

Galaxy 25/19” Satellite (North America)

Transponder: 20

Downlink Frequency: 12060 MHz

Symbol Rate: 22000 MS/s

FEC: 3/4

Polarization: Horizontal

Scoan Live Service: How To Watch Online

And you can also watch the Scoan live service online via this link here.

Also, you can visit this link to watch Scoan Emmanuel TV live service here.