1.Click on the “Register” tab at the top of the screen to create an account.2. Proceed to your email box to activate your account.3. Login with your registered email and password.4. You are required to provide the following:

NB: Nigerian Institutions are listed while foreign Institutions are to be typed in.

5. At the completion of each page, click on the “Update” button at the bottom of the screen. Always click on the arrow in a dropdown box to get more options for that particular field. You can also use the buttons ‘Previous and ‘Next’ to navigate through the portal pages.

6. Ensure the name used in application matches the names on all documentation in same order. Upload a sworn affidavit or certificate if otherwise.

7. Ensure your documents meet up to the requirements stated at the top of the screen. On the Documents box, select the document to be uploaded. Select file and upload. NB: Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

8. Once you have completed the steps above, you have created a profile on the e-Recruiter. You shall use this profile to apply for any vacancies available on the Portal. Recheck your profile information to avoid errors; you can update your information at any time.

9. To apply for a vacancy, click on the “Vacancies” tab at the top of the screen.

10. On the list of vacancies, click on the “View/Apply” button beside the vacancy you wish to apply for.

11. A short description of the vacancy is displayed. Click on the “Apply Now” button to submit your application.

12. After applying, a notification is displayed on the screen: “Application Complete! Thank you for applying for this vacancy. Upon review, only suitably qualified candidates would be contacted.” You can also confirm your successful application under ‘My Job Applications’.

13. You have successfully applied for a vacancy.