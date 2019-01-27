The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that members of the Council would meet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, at 10am on Monday, January 28, to discuss Onnoghen’s suspension, which has become a subject of controversy.

But a report by Channels TV suggests that the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will not be allowed to preside over the meeting.

This is unusual as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is by tradition the chairman of the NJC.

The Council, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers.

And President Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

Justice Muhammad was then sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.