It is a “fantasy” to think that Manchester United’s star Paul Pogba will return to Juventus, according to the coach of the Italian team.

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 where he spent four years before heading to the Old Trafford in 2016 £89m.

He had issues with United’s former coach Jose Mourinho but is now enjoying life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaercar who replaced Mourinho.

The Frenchman was instrumental in his team’s 3-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup with Allegri saying it will be hard to re-sign the player.

“Oh my… you [journalists] have such fantasies,” the Juventus head coach told Skysports on Saturday.

“I think that a return of Pogba to Juventus is very, very unlikely.

“I will not deceive myself, I think it will be really hard to see Pogba come back.”