Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic has signed a contract extension at West Ham, after weeks of uncertainty over his future at the club.

The forward has agreed to add a further year on his current deal, which sees him remain at the club until 2023.

Arnautovic was told he could leave for £50m, it was learned on Friday, only for the player to rule out a move away hours later.

West Ham had already turned down a bid of £35m from an unnamed Chinese club.

Arnautovic revealed his desire to leave the club earlier in January, through his agent and brother, while team-mate Michail Antonio revealed on Goal on Sunday that the 29-year-old wanted to leave.

He was not included in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad for their FA Cup fourth-round defeat against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

But after signing a new deal, Arnautovic in an Instagram post on Friday, insisted that he “never refused” to play or train.

“I’m happy for this and I want to say to the fans that I’m happy to stay, I’m glad to play again, show myself and score goals, to make assists, but also to say that the major point is Marko Arnautovic never refused [to play or train],” he said in a statement.

“I would never refuse.

“I’m happy, I’m happy to come to this point. I’m happy that this club is improving. Step by step, every week, every month we are seeing some improvement and that’s good.”