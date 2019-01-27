Danny Young Claims Tiwa Savage Ignored His Reach

Ajibola Olumuyiwa Danladi, famously known as Danny Young, is presently at war with Tiwa Savage over copyright infringement.

Recall that Tiwa had released a single titled, One, late last year. Shortly after, Danny Young alleged on his Instagram page that she took a line off his 2009 single, Oju ti Won.

However, it seems that Danny Young has taken the case to YouTube. Presently, Tiwa Savage’s video has been taken off the video sharing platform.

In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Danny Young said he had left everything in the hands of his lawyers. He said, “I wasn’t the one who contacted YouTube. My lawyers handled the process; I didn’t know how they went about it. You know YouTube knows the right thing to do.”

Young insisted that before it got to this stage, his camp reached out to Tiwa Savage but she ignored them.

He said, “She felt we couldn’t do anything. I am sure she and her team know that we have a valid point. We didn’t even ask them for money, but we felt intellectual theft should be taken seriously in this part of the world. This is just the beginning; I plan to see this to the end if she doesn’t reach us for a compromise.”

According to Danny Young, people, who are supporting Tiwa Savage on social media, are ignorant. He added, “When I first raised the issue, I was slammed. They said I was saying rubbish. As a professional, I believe in more action, less talk. For people who understand music, plagiarism and copyright infringement, they will understand my point. I don’t have any business with people on social media as I feel they are ignorant.

“People said she only used the same proverb and that I was not the originator of the proverb. They are not looking at the technicality and professionalism of it all. Is it the same rhythm, coordination and tone? All these are music terms that people don’t understand. If you copy someone’s work, they look at all these.”