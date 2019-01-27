The Nigerian military has revealed that it has been getting the technical and logistics support of the UK and US in the fight against Boko Haram.

This was revealed by the top military source in Abuja over the weekend with the details of the support described as classified.

“With the advent of this administration, we have had improvements in the level of support we are getting from our foreign partners,” the source told Punch.

“The support is mainly technical. It is in the areas of supply of arms and ammunition; sale of aircraft and accessories as well as training.”

He added: “I am not at liberty to give you details because most of these things are highly classified for obvious reasons. Making them public could jeopardise our operations in the theatre.”