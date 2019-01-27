APC Won Osun Election Through Remote Control - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to win the Osun State governorship election through “remote-control.”

Buhari made the statement on Saturday during a meeting with monarchs led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan at the banquet hall of Osun State Government House, reports Guardian.

The president, while appealing to traditional rulers in the State to support his re-election, however, did not explain what he meant by remote-control.

The President said the traditional rulers should support his re-election to enable his administration consolidate on its achievements.

According to Buhari: “I know how much trouble we had in the last election here.

“I know by remote control through so many sources how we managed to maintain the party (APC) in power in this state.”

Buhari was received on arrival, along with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his entourage.

He said the APC has recorded gains in the areas of infrastructural hence the need for the people to return the administration to consolidate on the achievement it has made in the last three years.

He called on the traditional rulers to join hands with his government to tackle the menace of insecurity, adding that his government was working towards providing social service programmes and soft loans to farmers to boost the agricultural sector of the economy.