APC Senate Candidate Launches Scathing Attack On Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has lost his political relevance, according to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kwara Central Ibrahim Oloriege.

Oloriege made the claim in Lagos over the weekend while he spoke with the media.

He also lamented the increasing level of poverty in the state especially in the Ilorin Emirate and blamed Saraki for it.

“The level of socio-economic slide and challenges in the communities that make up Kwara Central, and indeed the entire Kwara State is worrisome,” he said.

“A visit around Ilorin will reveal the following: violence, political thuggery, robbery and insecurity.

“Men and women beg for money, otherwise known locally as ‘fine bara’, old men and women live in abject poverty.”

According to him, “In the last 16 years, our society has been controlled by people who do not share our common value heritage.

“They are dealers whose concern is at variance with the people’s aspirations. They are leaders with inordinate appetite for wealth acquisition.

“They are political voyagers and power merchants.

“I would like to let everyone know that in today’s Kwara, Bukola Saraki is no longer the candidate to beat.

“It is daylight in our state and we have seen the light, no more Saraki dynasty. Do not be deceived, Saraki is finished politically.”