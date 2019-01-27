Akeredolu Is Funding Opposition Parties, APC Claims

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of engaging in anti-party activities.

Akeredolu was alleged to be funding the candidates of Action Alliance in the Ondo North and Ondo South senatorial districts. Dr Tunji Abayomi and Dr Olatunji Felder.

At a meeting in Akure presided over by the ex-deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, the elders told him (Akeredolu) to openly campaign for APC candidates in the Ondo North and South senatorial districts, Prof Ajayi Boroffice and Yele Omogunwa, to prove his innocence.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the elders said the governor as the leader of the party in the state should lead the campaigns of the party’s candidates irrespective of their factions.

Olanusi said, “We state with all sense of responsibility, that since the Ade Adetimehin executive is not adding value to the fortunes of Ondo APC, its dissolution cannot have any adverse effect on the performance of the APC in the state.’’

Speaking on the development, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, denied the allegation that the governor was funding AA candidates or that of any other opposition political party in the state apart from the APC.