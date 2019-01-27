The Wife of President Muhamadu Buhari, Aisha, has denied condemning the recent suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen by her husband.

Aisha Buhari in a statement through her Media Aide, Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday in Abuja, described the news making rounds that she condemned Onnoghen’s removal as fake.

The statement read: “The attention of wife of the President has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the President has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we, therefore, advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth.”

Concise News had reported that the Justice Onnoghen was suspended and replaced with Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed by President Muhammadu Buhari following a recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The suspension order was executed to enable the tribunal to hear and determine the allegations of false asset declarations filed against Onnoghen by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday barred the tribunal from proceeding with the trial of the CJN.

The three-man panel granted the interim order pending ruling on the CJN’s application for stay of proceedings.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, and National Industrial Court had given orders to the CCT to stop the trial of the nation’s judicial offer over alleged false declaration of assets.

But the CCT held that the courts were of coordinate jurisdiction with the tribunal and so lacked powers to direct or supervise its proceedings.