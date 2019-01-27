The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, says the country’s money remain safe in the hands of her husband if re-elected in the forthcoming presidential election.

The First Lady added that because her husband is a very prudent man, he will not steal the country’s money or empty the nation’s treasury.

Aisha Buhari made this known in a town hall meeting with Kogi women and youths in Lokoja, the state capital on Saturday.

Concise News gathered that the meeting was organised by the women and youths moblisation arm of President Buhari campaign organisation being coordinated by the Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Hajia Salamatu Umar-Eluma.

The First Lady spoke through the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osibanjo, who represented her at the event.

She said, “Nigeria is safe in the hands of my husband because he will not steal Nigeria’s money and he is a very prudent man.”

Concise News had reported that Aisha stopped campaigning for her husband because she is currently abroad for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.

Concerns have been raised as to her whereabouts after she led her campaign team to a rally in Kano state on 5 January.

But a presidency source told The Cable, an online newspaper, that Aisha has not been seen campaigning “because she is ill”.

“For about two weeks now, you will observe that the president’s wife has not been campaigning. She is ill and she has traveled abroad for treatment,” he said.

However, she will be back on Monday, according to the report.

Aisha had set up a 700-member team for Buhari’s reelection bid. During the inauguration of the team she had said, “It will operate as a sister body with necessary legwork and outreach and will mobilise women and youths across the country.”

Meanwhile, Suleiman Haruna, Aisha’s media aide, told The Cable that he did not have any comments regarding the President wife’s health.

“Honestly, honestly, I don’t have any comment on that. People have been calling me. I don’t have any comment on that,” he reportedly said.