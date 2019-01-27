President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that his government will prosecute anyone involved in corrupt practices.

Buhari said this on Saturday in Oshogbo, Osun State at All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at the Osogbo Stadium.

According to him, “In the fight against corruption and bribery, many people have been investigated and prosecuted.

“We are doing our best and I can assure you, whoever is found misappropriating government funds will be prosecuted.”

On Boko Haram, he said: “I don’t have anything new to say but to remind you of the condition we met the country.

“We also want to remind you of what we promised during the campaign in 2015 and the progress we have made.”

He added, “Physically they (Boko Haram) are not controlling any local government area now.

“But they now indoctrinate young men and women who they use as suicide bombers to attack soft targets.

“On the economy, we are very lucky, God heard our prayers, during the last three raining seasons, harvests were good.

“And government has done its part by providing fertilisers across the country at low prices.”