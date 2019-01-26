Shalom Miriam Shehu‏ has called out Nigerian musician turned politician Banky W for allegedly collecting N57million to run re-election adverts for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The woman claimed Banky W collected the N57m for the advert which he never did.

According to Mariam, she has evidence of the transaction between Mr Bankole Wellington, who is contesting for Eti-Osa Constituency at the Federal House Of Representatives under Modern Democratic Party, MDP and the campaign organization of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote:

“Mr. Wellington, come out and support Buhari with your chest. You can’t be doing this non-partisan shit forever. Your EME Company you converted to PR firm got a contract of N57m through one Abubakar Ahmed to promote Buhari. Why have you not been doing your work?

“I have a picture of you and your wife travelling to Abuja via Arik Air in December where the contract was signed. Your client paid for the Business class that you and Adesuwa travelled with that day. The trip was on a Sunday morning. I dare you to deny this.”

Reacting to this, Banky W has threatened to take legal actions against the woman for false information.

He tweeted:

“Someone can tweet “Banky W has collected 57 million contract to do PR for Buhari” and get hundreds of retweets/believers in a few mins, without anyone actually bothering to ask for proof. It is COMPLETELY false, but noone cares for the truth.”

“I can’t spend time engaging in a Twitter war with people who clearly don’t care about facts and truth, and prefer to push slander and lies because it makes for juicy news, regardless of who they need to drag in the dirt.”

“I’ve called my lawyers, and sent screenshots of the latest lies and slander used against me. I hope the people who posted them are prepared to provide PROOF in court. Shey you have dragged my name in the mud again, you MUST provide proof of your accusations or you will go to jail”.