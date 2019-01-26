The United States says it is “deeply concerned” by the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) because it could undermine the credibility of the outcome of Nigeria’s 2019 elections.

President Buhari suspended Onnoghen on Friday based on an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

The Nigerian leader later in the day swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have condemned Buhari’s action, and the United States, through its embassy in Nigeria, said it had taken note of the widespread condemnation.

“The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

“We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch. That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.

“We urge that the issues raised by this decision be resolved swiftly and peacefully in accordance with due process, full respect for the rule of law, and the spirit of the Constitution of Nigeria. Such action is needed urgently now to ensure that this decision does not cast a pall over the electoral process.”

The federal government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.