Why I No Longer Wear Pants – Actress Nazo Ekezie

Nigerian actress Nazo Ekezie has revealed why she stopped wearing pants. The fast-rising actress in an interview said she stopped wearing pants because of the unending case of ritualists using ladies destiny.

The actress revealed that she has decided not to wear underwear anymore and also keep them safe whenever she goes out.

The Anambra-born actress said activities of suspected ritualist stealing female pants for ritual purposes has become rampant in Nigeria and this has made her more cautious of her underwear.

In an interview with The Sun, the actress said:

“I might sound cliché but I don’t wear pants anymore. I’m not going to joke with my destiny, and if I’m taking my clothes off anywhere, my underwear is going straight into my bag.”

The actress who shot into limelight with ‘The bridal shower’ further revealed that she is single and open to a new relationship, but she wants a man who loves her for who she is not for her fame.

She said:

“I’m single and available. I am looking for someone who fame doesn’t entice or affect. I want someone who would be patient enough to know me and not look at me from the movie angle. I would love someone who sees me as Nazo and not as an actress all the time.

“Right now, I seriously want to be in a relationship. I want to be with someone I love, someone who loves me as me, but not as an actress or movie star.

I want to be with a person that actually knows me, a person who loves me and willing to relate with me as Nazo and not as an actress. That one is so important. I’m not looking out to marry a (Aliko) Dangote but my man needs to be comfortable. He has to be able to provide for me,” she explained.

Ekezie just released her first production entitled, Flawed, featuring Ebere Okaro, Mofe Duncan and other actors.