Nigerian recording artiste Victor AD has dropped a new song featuring David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The Delta-born singer released his latest single titled ‘Tire You’ on Saturday, January 26.

This is the first song from the “Wetin We Gain” crooner this year, 2019.

Victor began his music career in early 2014. He has since worked with several producers: Kizzobeat, ID Clef, T Spize.

Victor AD’s first musical release was “Jowo”. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

In June 2018, Victor AD released his hit single Wetin We Gain which was later discovered by his Management “LONGITUDE PROMOTIONS”.

He later landed a Multi-Million Naira deal with ETINS record and Longitude Promotions are to position victor’s career globally with respect to recording and Management/Promotion respectively.

Listen to ‘Tire You’ below: