The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian In New Song (Video)

American rapper, The Game has dropped a diss track revealing his raunch sex moments with American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian-West.

The rapper/actor who has been off-radar for quite a while gave hints on releasing new tracks which includes very graphic lyrics about his alleged sexual past with his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

In the unreleased track, which he plays in a video shared by The Shade Room, The Game raps “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, n—ga,” he raps “I made her swallow my kids until she choke, n—ga / I should apologize ’cause ‘Ye is my folks, n—ga.’”

Recall that, in 2016, the rapper released a song titled Sauce where he claimed to have slept with three Kardashian sisters.

During a September 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show he was asked to name the three Kardashians” he slept with and after trying to ignore the question, he said:

“You know what, this is what I’ll say. I’ll tell you this. Kanye is a really good friend of mine. And they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don’t want to disrespect their family.”

Watch video below: