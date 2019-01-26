Respected legal practitioner Professor Itse Sagay has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, saying the embattled CJN lacked self-respect.

Sagay, who is the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Sagay, said any “self-respecting” judge accused of irregularities that breach the Constitution should step down until he is cleared of all allegations.

“Looking at it from the moral angle, the head of the Judiciary, the number one judicial officer of the country, head of a branch of government, is under suspicion of breaking a very very grave provision of the Constitution, for which there is a provision that he could lose his job… If he is accused, any self-respecting judge would have stepped down pending the prosecution of the whole matter,” he said.

The PACAC Chairman, therefore, argued that the suspension was not total removal of the CJN but to make him complete his trial, which is the right thing under the Constitution, according to him.

“This decision is both legally, morally and constitutionally right,” he added.

“From what I’ve heard, (because I’m speaking as an individual now) the removal was a directive from the Code of Conduct Tribunal so, as far as I’m concerned, the President was carrying out a court order… that’s number one.

“Number two, the suspension could have been carried out in another manner by (Section 292 paragraph 1) of the Constitution which clearly gives the president the right to remove the Chief Justice if he is guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct.”

Concise News had reported that President Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on Friday following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed was then sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The federal government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.