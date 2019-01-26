Read Full "Tire You" Lyrics By Victor AD Featuring Davido

Victor AD, a Nigerian recording artist has dropped a new song featuring David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The Delta-born singer released his latest single titled ‘Tire You’ on Saturday, January 26.

This is the first song from the “Wetin We Gain” crooner this year.

Victor began his music career in early 2014. He has since worked with several producers, Kizzobeat, ID Clef, T Spize.

Read full lyrics of “Tire You” below:

[Intro]

Omo in this life

Have money o

You go suffer

Oh oh oh oh

No no no

Etins Records

It’s Victor AD na na na yeah

It’s Davido

OBO

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s either I win or I win

I no get excuse for failure

O Lord I want to cash out

I no want to blame my neigbour

It’s either I win or I win

I no get excuse for failure

My brother chop life

Cause when you die, them forget your name o

[Chorus – Victor AD]

And as you see am

Make dem update with the convoy

Shey suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

You no dey hustle

You dey settle for less o

Shey suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

Your mate dey graduate

And get double promotion

Shey suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

You no dey work and pray

You want to succeed o

Shey suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

[Verse 1 – Victor AD]

I know say dem go talk say

I don come again

Shey you don buy the Benz now, wetin you gain o?

O Lord I know say dem go say I too dey complain

Or that I wan come update my status again o

Don’t get it twisted, life is beautiful

But the house and the cars is also meaningful

I’m grateful for good times, guy I no be fool

Even you wey dey judge me sef you want it too

O Lord bless me, make I know my real face

Make I know if my headquater correct or if all these na pretense

OBO

Lord I want to know

[Chorus – Davido]

And as you see am when dem updating the convoy

Say suffer no dey tire you

E no tire you

You no dey hustle

You dey settle for less o

Suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

Your mate dey graduate

And gain double promotion

Suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you

You no dey work and pray

You want to succeed o

Suffer no dey tire you

E no dey tire you