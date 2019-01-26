Read Full "Tire You" Lyrics By Victor AD Featuring Davido

Victor AD, a Nigerian recording artist has dropped a new song featuring David Adeleke, better known as Davido.
The Delta-born singer released his latest single titled ‘Tire You’ on Saturday, January 26.
This is the first song from the “Wetin We Gain” crooner this year.
Victor began his music career in early 2014. He has since worked with several producers, Kizzobeat, ID Clef, T Spize.
Read full lyrics of “Tire You” below:
[Intro]
Omo in this life
Have money o
You go suffer
Oh oh oh oh
No no no
Etins Records
It’s Victor AD na na na yeah
It’s Davido
OBO
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s either I win or I win
I no get excuse for failure
O Lord I want to cash out
I no want to blame my neigbour
It’s either I win or I win
I no get excuse for failure
My brother chop life
Cause when you die, them forget your name o
[Chorus – Victor AD]
And as you see am
Make dem update with the convoy
Shey suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
You no dey hustle
You dey settle for less o
Shey suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
Your mate dey graduate
And get double promotion
Shey suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
You no dey work and pray
You want to succeed o
Shey suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
[Verse 1 – Victor AD]
I know say dem go talk say
I don come again
Shey you don buy the Benz now, wetin you gain o?
O Lord I know say dem go say I too dey complain
Or that I wan come update my status again o
Don’t get it twisted, life is beautiful
But the house and the cars is also meaningful
I’m grateful for good times, guy I no be fool
Even you wey dey judge me sef you want it too
O Lord bless me, make I know my real face
Make I know if my headquater correct or if all these na pretense
OBO
Lord I want to know
[Chorus – Davido]
And as you see am when dem updating the convoy
Say suffer no dey tire you
E no tire you
You no dey hustle
You dey settle for less o
Suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
Your mate dey graduate
And gain double promotion
Suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
You no dey work and pray
You want to succeed o
Suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
Eh
Little boy, you gat work to do
My papa say you gat work to do
As them dey see all the chains and diamonds
Them talk say I don do juju
I no rely on Papa doe
No! I enter street as Davido
Oh! Some people say I no go blow
Eh! say people wan dey with OBO
I say thunder fire poverty
Fire burn my enemies
Water no get enemy
If you wish me well, I go wish you well
I say thunder fire nobody
Me and Otedola go gum body
Water no get enemy
If you wish me well, I go wish you well
Pre-Chorus – Victor AD
I no get excuse for failure
O Lord I want to cash out
I no want to blame my neigbour
It’s either I win or I win
I no get excuse for failure
My brother chop life
Cause when you die, them forget your name o
[Chorus – Victor AD]
And as you see am
Make dem update with the convoy
Say suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
You no dey hustle
You dey settle for less o
Shey suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
[Outro – Davido & Victor AD]
Your mate dey graduate
And gain double promotion
Suffer no dey tire you
E no dey tire you
(Oh my God Fiokee)
You no dey work and pray
You want to succeed
Succeed o o o
Tee-Y Mix
E no dey tire you
OBO baddest
Chii