PDP Suspends Atiku’s Campaign To Protest Onnoghen’s Suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of its presidential campaign to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) after the suspension of Justice Onnoghen, following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

The federal government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

But the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, condemned Buhari’s action, saying that his party’s presidential campaign would be suspended for 72 hours to protest.

The campaign council, co-chaired by Secondus, also described Buhari’s action as a “dangerous and brazen assault on the constitution”

In the first instance, we are suspending our campaign for 72 hours. It is our hope that President @MBuhari will listen to the voice of all lovers of democracy the world over and restore democracy in Nigeria immediately and without qualifications,” the party said in a tweet on Saturday.

On his part, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose likened President Muhammadu Buhari to Adolf Hitler, claiming the President acted on “black market order” from the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

“A President who chose to obey a Black Market order from the CCT to illegally suspend a CJN but refused to obey Valid Court Orders on El-Zakzaky, Dasuki and others is not different from Adolf Hitler,” Fayose tweeted via his verified account,” Fayose tweeted.

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also condemned the CJN’s suspension, describing it as an anti-democratic act.