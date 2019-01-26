PDP, APC Candidates Shun Enugu Town Hall Meeting

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency shunned the House of Representatives candidates town hall meeting in the state.

Chief Offor Chukwuegbo of the PDP and Maduka Arum of the APC were absent at the Town Hall meeting organised by Office of the Citizens.

Meanwhile, the candidates of three political parties vying for the position advocated for a repeal of the existing Land Use Act to empower states to create jobs for their teeming unemployed youths.

They were of the view that it was wrong for a state to sit on the huge natural endowment and not tap from it and better the lives of their people.

Prince Ozioma Ani, the candidate of Young Progressives Party for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, said that when elected, he would galvanize like-minds to sponsor a bill to repeal the current Land Use Act so that states could engage actively in tapping natural endowments.

“It is sure that repealing the Land Use Act will tremendously open up the space for employment creation for states.

“We will draft and lobby for people-oriented bills that directly affect the people and less concentration on executive bills,’’ Ani said.

Mr Chukwunonso Ogbe, the candidate of Africa Peoples Alliance for the same federal constituency, said that there was a great need for states to tap into their natural resources and through it develop their states.

“We need laws to reposition the economy of Enugu State that is why we need to sponsor bills meant to repel the Land Use Act to open up the economic space.

“I will be vibrant and not be a bench warmer as I will join progressive minds to push Enugu State and entire country forward through positive bills,’’ Ogbe said.

Mr Onyedika Agbo, the candidate of United Progressives Party also vying for the constituency, said that there was a need to tackle the current rate of unemployment especially among youths in the state.

Agbo noted that as a civil society leader, he would ensure bills meant to repel all laws standing against harnessing the potentials of economic advancements of state, especially the current Land Use Act.

Onyebuchi Igboke, Convener, Office of the Citizens Enugu, said that the town hall engagement had been robust and enlightening as the candidates answered a lot of questions with regards to development.