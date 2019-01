Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka dissolved into tears after winning her first Australian Open title by defeating Petra Kvitova 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 4-6 in Saturday’s final.

Osaka overcame the Czech star in a seesaw final to win back-to-back Grand Slams and become the new world number one.

The fourth seed broke for 2-1 in the decider, then served out to clinch victory in Melbourne.

Eighth seed Kvitova, 28, was bidding for her first major title since being stabbed in a knife attack.

