Onnoghen: Why Ben Bruce Accused Ezekwesili For CJN's Suspension

Senator Ben Bruce attacked Ex-Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili over the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The senator accused the Ex-minister of supporting President Muhammadu Buhari when he started his war against the judiciary in 2016 and told her to stop shedding ‘crocodile tears’.

“Dear @obyezeks, you supported @MBuhari when he started his war against the judiciary in 2016. On this same Twitter, I warned you and others like you that if you praised him then, you are only encouraging him to do worse. You contributed to this Oby”.

“You clapped in 2016 when the war against the judiciary began. Today, because you have fallen out with the tyrant you are shedding crocodile tears? Have some decency and save what is left of your tattered reputation. People like you brought us to this point with your gullibility.”

The ACPN Ex-President who was accused of using her presidential ambition to negotiate a ministerial position in the next political dispensation earlier tweeted condemning the removal of the CJN.

According to her, she said the removal of the CJN is unconstitutional and danger to democracy.

Unconstitutional action! You, Mr President @MBuhari are a grave danger to our fragile Democracy. What happened to the Constitutional provision 292 on the Discipline of Judges? Nigerians will not allow you the license to imperil our Democracy. We shall #Fight4Naija.

It is OUR DUTY.” She concluded.

Many influential Nigerians have followed suit in criticizing the federal government asking for the reinstatement of the Chief Justice.