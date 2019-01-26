Onnoghen: Third Force Gives Buhari Seven Days Ultimatum

The third force movement under the aegis of the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), has given PMB a seven-day ultimatum to reinstate the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The movement further said that the failure of the President to reverse his suspension, he would be forced to face unprecedented mass action.

NIM being jointly led by a frontline civil right activist and legal icon, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN and the son of a former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Dr Tafawa Balewa views the suspension of the CJN and the swearing in of the justice Tanko Ibrahim Mohammed as a threat to Nigeria’s fledgeling democracy.

According to the group it added it is putting President Buhari on a strong notice that at the end of seven days from today, if he fails to reinstate the CJN they will be compelled to mobilise a coalition forces of ni-Nigerian civil society and leaders of conscience across the country to confront the Buhari regime with an unprecedented mass action to save Nigeria’s democracy.

A meeting of the coalition of forces against civilian dictatorship in Nigeria has been slated to hold on Thursday 31st January in Lagos to kick start a nationwide mobilisation to save democracy ahead of the 2019 elections.