The Senate is set to reconvene on Tuesday following the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to replace Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of some assets.

Concise News understands that the leadership of the National Assembly will be meeting ahead of the reconvening.

“A judicial officer shall not be removed from his office or appointment before his age of retirement except in the following circumstances – (a) in the case of – (ii) Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Grand Kadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and President, Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by the President acting on an address supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate,” a source told Channels TV.

The Senate had on Thursday embarked on vacation till the conclusion of the 2019 elections.