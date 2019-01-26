Presidential candidate of Peoples Trust, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim reacts to the suspension of the Chief Justice yesterday, calls for the president immediate impeachment.

Olawepo-Hashim who condemned the president action towards the CJN said it was an act of tyranny that is dangerous to the country’s democracy.

“This is very sad, it is condemnable and must be condemned by all lovers of democracy. It is an ominous return to dictatorship and a complete violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

I call on members of the international community to immediately impose sanctions on the members of the executive branch at the federal government. These sanctions should include revocation of existing travel visas for them and their families and business associates including targeted asset seizures.

“I call on the president himself to step down and resign because he is leading Nigeria into chaos and anarchy. We fought so hard to install democracy, and we paid dearly for it, we will not allow any group of people no matter how powerful they think they have become to take democracy down. This is not about politics; it is about democracy which we fought so hard to put in place in Nigeria.

“If he refuses to resign, the National Assembly should commence his impeachment immediately.”

However, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South also called the president a dictator who has gone against the constitution of the country.

“Buhari is raping democracy, he is behaving as if it is a dictatorship or military government, he has gone against the Constitution of Nigeria. The constitution is very clear on how a CJN must be removed.”

“ The person he has sworn in will swear in the new election Tribunal members knowing full well that this election is about justice, fairness, and transparency. This election must be free and fair.” He concluded.

Concise News gathers there have been different reactions to the suspension of the CJN which to many is a wrong step from the government.

It is argued that the president decided to suspend the CJN is against the law and does not conform with the constitution of the land.