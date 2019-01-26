Onnoghen: Falana Reacts To CJN's Suspension By Buhari

A foremost human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the judiciary to review Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen who is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of assets, was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday pending the conclusion of the trial.

Tanko Muhammad was instead appointed as the Acting CJN with Falana calling on him (Muhammad) to review the whole saga involving Onnoghen.

“The call was without prejudice to the merit of the serious allegations leveled against the Chief Justice,” he said in a statement.

“In line with decided judicial authorities I had wanted the National Judicial Council to investigate the allegations.

“Unfortunately, the 88th statutory meeting of the NJC scheduled to hold on January 15, 2019 which could have deliberated on the matter and take an informed position was postponed indefinitely on the directive of the embattled Chief Justice.”

According to him, “As the battle shifted to the courts, both the Judiciary and the Executive were forum shopping for court orders from the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court, the Code of Conduct Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

“In the process, settled principles of law were sacrificed for the exigency of the moment.”

“Thus, at the 15th annual Gani Fawehinmi lecture which held in Lagos on January 15 2019, I was compelled to warn against the dangerous trend.

“Regrettably, the warning fell on deaf ears. Curiously, in an act of brazen impunity, the Executive procured an ex parte order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal for the immediate suspension of the Chief Justice from office.

“In his purported compliance with the ex parte order, President Mohammadu Buhari has announced the suspension of Justice Onnoghen as the Chief Justice and appointed Justice Tanko Mohammad as the Acting Chief Justice.”

“It is unfortunate that the Bar and the Bench have played into the hands of the sponsors of incipient fascism in the country.

“For reasons best known to them, the stakeholders in the legal profession stood by and allowed the Office of the Chief Justice to be completely desecrated.

“It is intringing that the 12 lawyers including three Senior Advocates of Nigeria in the federal cabinet did not deem it fit to disuade President Buhari from carrying out the illegal suspension of the Chief Justice on the basis of an ex parte order issued by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”

According to him, “However, notwithstanding the inauguration of Justice Tanko Mohammad as the Acting Chief Justice the legal profession should not hesitate to review the entire Onnoghen saga in the interest of the nation’s judiciary.”

He thus called on “the National Judicial Council should convene and constitute a committee to investigate the allegations leveled against the Chief Justice and make appropriate recommendation to the relevant authorities.”