Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed unalloyed support for President Muhammadu Buhari on the suspension of the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

El-Rufai expressed his support via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @elrufai, on Friday.

He wrote, “SANITY NEEDS RESTORATION: About time this institutional gobbledygook and regionalization to justify admitted wrongdoing are confronted.

“Justice must not give way to legal gymnastics and absurd technicalities. I am solidly with PMB on this, as always!!”

However, Nigerians have reacted to the president’s decision in suspending the CJN, condemning the act and also El-rufai’s supportive action.

When it's time to assent election Bill to ensure free and fair election, @MBuhari reffered us to the constitution.

Now, it's time to suspend Onnoghen and he overlooked that same constitution. Nigeria call obey! — Michael. (@mczona_official) January 25, 2019

Why will you not, when he is not a northerner. If this same issue involves someone from the north, it will be a different story. So there is no one in the South that can replace him. Nepotism of the highest order! — Debo… (@omolajag) January 25, 2019

All this one is dogon turanci. Suddenly, all the qualified people with integrity are from one part of the country. We chose a president for Nigeria not a king in the North. And by the way, blind followership is unbecoming on you. You're supposed to be a smart man. — Gbemileke Anthony (@lekeanthony) January 25, 2019

This impunity will haunt APC in the future. Where does the President derive such power? Just in the desperate bid to rig election for APC and get them Judicial cover, you people have to stoop this low and illegality. — Ibrahim Sarafa (@SarafaNgr) January 25, 2019

@elrufai There is nothing wrong with the beautiful justification you have posted for the removal of the CJN by PMB but the fact that he was replaced by a #MUSLIM from the NORTH invalidated any form of altruism behind the act. — John Alhassan (@john_alhassan) January 25, 2019

Just heard in the news that he suspended him based on a 'directive' from CCT. Is this even right. I'm not holding a brief for Walters though, I'd just like the rule of law to be followed. — David Akindele 👑 (@AugustBreed) January 25, 2019

Sadly, Oga Nasir. The President has no such powers under our Constitution. Section 292 of the Constitution allows the President to remove the Chief Justice if he has 2/3 approval of the Senate. Senate approval was not obtained. That makes it a coup and an impeachable offence. — Iseoluwa Abiodun-Johnson (@Iseoluwa64) January 25, 2019

These was a man Buhari and the Cabals refused to honor as CJN until he failed sick and Osibanjo acted in his absence. Do you think 🤔 he has been happy seeing it happen?? The answer is Capital No! APC is upto something and is unfolding gradually!!! — Frank N. (@brown_uncle) January 25, 2019

Hmmmmm

This is indeed injustice, wrong doing. But 2019 election will speak for itself.. — Akpabio Legacy (@akpabio_godwill) January 25, 2019

It's just a matter of time and tables will turn, those of you who feel you will reign forever, who feel immortal.

Within a moment, all you Behold will be wiped out and you once again will be nobody

So while you continue this abnormality, always remember that power belongs to God — Onochie Emeka (@OnochieEmeka) January 25, 2019

I am not surprised at your support of this unlawful act. However the constitution remains the the supreme authority and if he can contravene the provisioning region constitution then it tell that he is not in the best interest of this country — Malechi Okafor (@twittlawyer1) January 25, 2019