Onnoghen: Nigerians React To Buhari's Action, El-Rufai's Support
Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen briefing newsmen in Abuja (file image courtesy NAN

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed unalloyed support for President Muhammadu Buhari on the suspension of the erstwhile Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen

El-Rufai expressed his support via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @elrufai, on Friday.

He wrote, “SANITY NEEDS RESTORATION: About time this institutional gobbledygook and regionalization to justify admitted wrongdoing are confronted.

“Justice must not give way to legal gymnastics and absurd technicalities. I am solidly with PMB on this, as always!!”

However, Nigerians have reacted to the president’s decision in suspending the CJN, condemning the act and also El-rufai’s supportive action.

