The All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Walter Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by Buhari as he is still on trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over his non-declaration of assets.

The development has since drawn reactions from Nigerians with the APC National Publicity Secretary Lanre Issa-Onilu that the move was in the right direction.

Onnoghen: Buhari’s Action Move In Right Direction

According to Issa-Onilu, Buhari’s action is part of efforts to rid the country of corruption as he dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s alarm that the APC wants to rig the 2019 election.

“This is an action by an APC government and we, therefore, support it,” Issa-Onilu told The Punch.

“Whatever action taken by the President was taken by the APC and we stand by it.”