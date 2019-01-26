Obafemi Martins Acquires Ferrari Spider (Photos)

Nigerian striker, Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins has acquired a new whip, Ferrari Spider. The footballer took to his Instagram page to show off the newly acquired car.

The 34-year old striker, who made the announcement wrote:

‘Respect the game.’

The football king is said to have acquired a brand new Ferrari Spider said to have cost N91.4 million.

In international football, Martins has been in the Nigerian squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008 and 2010, and for the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He played for Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer from 2013 to 2015, scoring 40 goals, before moving on to China.