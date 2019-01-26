Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Jan. 26th.

The Federal Government on Friday suspended the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, following the order of Code of Conduct Tribunal on January 23rd. The Nigerian government said the suspension stood until the conclusion of Onnoghen’s trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the reversal of the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). President Muhammadu Buhari, Concise News understands, suspended Onnoghen until after the conclusion of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non-declaration of assets.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) as a judicial coup. Walter Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari until the completion of his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over his non-declaration of assets.

Former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, on Friday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nwobodo had defected to the APC during the time tsunami of massive defection hit the PDP across the country.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, says he is in total support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s action of suspending the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen. The governor further expressed unalloyed support of the appointment of an Acting CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law Executive Order 007 of 2019 on the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme. According to tweets shared on the President’s Twitter handle, @MBuhari, he signed the order at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

Oby Ezekwesili has lambasted the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) for condemning her withdrawal from the 2019 presidential race and endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari. Ezekwesili on Thursday, announced her withdrawal from the presidential contest, saying that she wants to help build a coalition to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 16 election.

The National Working Council (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the purported expulsion of its governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma. The party made this know in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Thursday.

A petition aimed at stopping singer R. Kelly from having his concerts in Germany has gained over 20,000 signatures as of Friday. The action was spurred by online petition site, Change.org, seeking signatures from people to stop the singer from having his concerts due to recent rape allegations against the singer.

Chelsea’s assistant coach Gianfranco Zola has lamented the departure of Nigerian star Victor Moses from the club. Moses who arrived Chelsea from Wigan for £9m in 2012 and bagged 18 goals in 128 games on Thursday, sealed a move to Fenerbache.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.