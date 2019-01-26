Atletico Madrid are now two points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table after they saw off Getafe 2-0 on Saturday with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez.

Griezmann netted the first goal for Atletico just after 27 minutes as he collected a pass from Thomas Partey.

And ten minutes later, Saul doubled their lead. Nikola Kalinic’s shot was stopped by David Soria, with the rebound falling to Saul who wasted no time sending the ball into the net.

Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera were both sent off in the clash to make Getafe end the match with nine players on the pitch.

However, Atletico now have to worry about their players’ fitness with Diego Godin picking up a muscular injury.

Godin was replaced at half time by Juanfran as La Liga leaders Barcelona play, on Sunday, playing against Girona at Estadi Montilivi.