The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advocated for personal, environment hygiene to eradicate deadly Lassa fever.

The agency says it is creating more awareness to educate Nigerians on the prevention of disease.

Ms Elsie Ilori, Head, National Working Committee on Lassa fever, disclosed this on Channels Television on Saturday, January 26, while giving update on the latest outbreak of the disease in the country.

About 136 confirmed cases and 31 deaths had been recorded in eight states of the federation and the FCT Abuja recently according to her.

Ms Ilori further stressed that Nigerians must practise good personal hygiene and proper environmental sanitation to prevent further spread of the disease.

Lassa Fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness, transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents.

Person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in hospital environments in the absence of adequate infection control measures.

The director said that the centre had been proactive in the fight to control Lassa fever and other haemorrhagic fevers by sensitizing the populace on key preventive measures.

She also said that the Centre was collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to curb further spread of the virus.

The official said that given the increase in reported cases, the NCDC had activated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the response.

She, therefore, advised the public to take effective measures by storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from residences and maintaining clean households, among other measures to discourage rodents from entering homes.