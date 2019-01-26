Lady Narrates How Her Pastor's Wife Snatched her Boyfriend

Nigerian lady on twitter narrates her ordeal, shares how her pastor’s wife snatched her boyfriend from her after taking him for counselling.

The lady identified on Twitter as @gentry_mama said the pastor’s wife took advantage of the dispute between her and her boyfriend to sleep with her man.

According to her, the relationship was on the verge of crashing when the pastor’s wife noticed and then invited them. Unfortunately, the guy eventually slept with the woman.

“My boyfriend and I were having some issues, the quarrel was so bad that we were on the verge of breaking up. I was not happy and that affected my zeal in the church. My pastor’s wife noticed, and asked me to invite my BF for a talk after I told her. The woman later had sexual intercourse with my man.”