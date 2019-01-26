Nollywood actor and producer, Olayinka Solomon, has revealed that she did not buy her newly acquired house from money made from acting alone.

The fast-rising actress disclosed this in reaction to uproar generated from her fans after she shared a picture of the new house on her Instagram page.

Reacting to this, the self-acclaimed Omo Mushin actress in an interview with Punch Saturday beats said:

“I have been a landlady for a long time; I have some properties in my name. I actually bought this house; it was even a friend of mine that uploaded the picture on my behalf initially. I didn’t mean to show off. In the entertainment industry, it is not easy to hide your accomplishments.

“I was surprised when I woke up the next day and noticed that I had been tagged on so many posts. It was the next morning I even posted the picture of the house on my platform. I live a very private life.

“I went through many things in the early stage of my career; I uploaded the picture to thank God and not to impress anybody. Everybody knows that acting cannot give me that kind of money to build a house; God is the source of my income,”.

She further revealed why she took a break from acting, in her words:

“I had to leave the industry for about eight years because it wasn’t fetching me money, I was just focused on my business, the love for movies brought me back on set in 2018. I rarely act these days; I do more of movie productions now. In the early stage of my career, I faced some challenges, as I wasn’t free with some of my senior colleagues at the time.

“My most challenging role was when I had to play triple roles at the same time. I am always on my own; I don’t have friends or enemies in the industry. I would advise anyone that wants to go into the movie industry to stay focused and most importantly, have another source of income apart from acting. The industry is not easy for up-and-coming actors. As an up-and-coming actor, it doesn’t really bring money. There are some movie productions that are not viable,”.

The mother of one had a child for Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta before the affair hit the rock.