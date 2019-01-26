Thierry Henry has resigned from his role as head coach of French side AS Monaco, one day after the club suspended him.

Although the former Monaco striker did not clearly explain why he resigned from the role, he suggested that his values were not in line with the club’s management.

The Arsenal legend took charge of his boyhood club in October 2018, but the team have remained in the relegation zone and are just one point off the foot of the table.

“It is with great sadness that I part company with AS Monaco. Despite the struggles and difficulties that we encountered along my short journey, I have still thoroughly enjoyed my time at this wonderful club,” a statement on his verified Twitter handle read.

But Henry did not resign without thanking some management staff who gave him the chance to manage Monaco. He mentioned former Nigeria international Michael Emenalo.

“I would particularly like to thank Vadim Vasilyev and Michael Emenalo who afforded me this opportunity at my boyhood club and of course the fans and staff who have given me such a warm reception during my tenure,” he added.

Henry signed a three-year contract with the club until the summer of 2021 and won just four games in his first 20 matches.