President Donald Trump on Friday ended the longest government shutdown in the US history after he signed legislation to temporarily fund agencies.

Resolving the gruelling 35-day closure, the president signed the bill, which will provide funding through February 15.

The president, however, argued for a border wall and threatened to let funding lapse or even declare a ‘national emergency’ if Congress does not craft an immigration deal he likes.

The president agreed to end the shutdown as the pain from the wall impasse sharpened.

“This was in no way a concession,” the president wrote in a tweet. “It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

The Trump administration had faced backlash for a perceived lack of empathy toward the government workers.

But the president repeatedly claimed many federal employees agreed with his tactics.