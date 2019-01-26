President Donald Trump on Friday ends the longest government shutdown after he temporarily reopens the government, signing legislation to temporarily fund agencies.

Resolving the gruelling 35-day closure, the president, signed the bill, which will provide funding through February 15 and end the longest government shutdown in US history. Earlier in the day, Trump announced that a deal had been reached.

The president, however, argued for a border wall and threatened to let funding lapse or even declare a ‘national emergency’ if Congress does not craft an immigration deal he likes. The president agreed to end the shutdown as the pain from the wall impasse sharpened.

“This was in no way a concession,” the president wrote in a tweet. “It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

However, the administration had faced backlash for a perceived lack of empathy toward the government workers. The president repeatedly claimed many federal employees agreed with his tactics.