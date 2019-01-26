French Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand has died the age of 86 in Paris. The legend reportedly died on Friday, January 25. His demise was confirmed by his spokesperson on Saturday, January 26. Advertise With Us Legrand won his first Academy Award in 1969 for the song “The Windmills of Your Mind” from the film “The Thomas Crown Affair”. He wrote more than 200 film and TV scores in a glittering career that saw him collaborate with the likes of Orson Welles, Jean Cocteau, Frank Sinatra and Edith Piaf.

His works made him won two more, for “Summer of ’42” (1972) and “Yentl” (1984), along with five Grammys.

He is perhaps best remembered for working with French filmmaker Jacques Demy on the musicals “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964), “The Young Girls of Rochefort” (1967) and “Peau d’âne” (1970).

The deceased had been scheduled to stage concerts in Paris in April 2019.

He was best known for his often haunting, jazz-tinged film music.

Legrand worked occasionally in television, earning Emmy nominations for his music for the telefilms “Brian’s Song” (1971) and “A Woman Called Golda” (1982).

He scored a dozen more TV movies and miniseries in the ’70s and ’80s including “The Adventures of Don Quixote,” “Cage Without a Key,” “The Jesse Owens Story,” “Crossings” and the Richard Chamberlain version of “Casanova.”