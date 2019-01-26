Onnoghen: FG Warns US, UK, EU Over Interference

Federal Government has condemned foreign interference in the nation’s affairs which is capable of creating apprehension, distrust among citizens.

It further said such actions have the tendencies of undermining the transparency and acceptability of outcomes of the nation’s electoral process.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The presidential aide was apparently reacting to statements issued by some foreign countries including the United Kingdom, United States of America and the European Union, over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

President Buhari also swore-in the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, to replace Onnoghen, pending final determination of the cases against him.

He said, “Nigeria reserves the right to be insulated from suggestions and or interference with respect to wholly internal affairs and commends international laws, customs and norms that mandate and require nations and the comity to respect this prerogative to all.

“Nigeria is confident of its electoral processes and her preparation for the imminent elections and the federal government has supported the independent electoral umpire in both its independence and resources needed to accomplish our desire and insistence on free and fair elections’’.

According to him, the federal government welcomes the prevailing keen interest and partnerships for successful elections and a peaceful Nigeria.

He added that the government had ensured the independence of all organs, institutions and arms of government to “perform their functions in a manner that is transparent, and not lacking in integrity whether institutionally or by persons within such institutions or organs.’’

The presidential media aide enjoined the citizens to confidently exercise their franchise in an orderly manner with the assurance of the federal government to their security during and after the electoral process.

He reiterated the readiness of the nation’s security forces to confront any plan or attempt to interfere with or disrupt the process whether by elements within or from outside the country.