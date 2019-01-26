FA Cup Fixtures As Manchester United Seek To Extend Winning Run
FA Cup Fixtures update/ Image: Goal.

Action begins in the 2018-19 FA Cup fourth round as Manchester United resurgence continues, defeating Arsenal 1-3 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday Night.

Eight straight wins for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as misfiring Alexis Sanchez made a goalscoring return to the team.

In the second fixture of the night, Bristol City knocked out Bolton Wanderers in a 2-1 to progress to the next round.

However, in other 4th rounds fixture, Burnley will hope to cause upset at the Etihad stadium they face Manchester City while Chelsea welcomes Sheffield Wednesday to the Stanford Bridge.

Pochetino and his team will want to put aside midweek exit from the Caraboa Cup behind them when they visit their neighbour at Selhurst Park.

FA Cup 4th Round Fixture:
Jan 25  Arsenal 1-3 Man United
Jan 25  Bristol City 2-1 Bolton
Jan 26  Shrewsbury Town vs Wolves
Jan 26  Watford vs Newcastle United
Jan 26  Brighton vs West Brom
Jan 26  Man City vs Burnley
Jan 26  Swansea vs Gillingham
Jan 26  Accrington Stanley vs Derby County
Jan 26  Portsmouth vs QPR
Jan 26  Middlesbrough vs Newport
Jan 26  Doncaster vs Oldham
Jan 26  Millwall vs Everton
Jan 26  AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham
Jan 27  Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Jan 27  Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday
Jan 28  Barnet vs Brentford

