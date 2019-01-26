Action begins in the 2018-19 FA Cup fourth round as Manchester United resurgence continues, defeating Arsenal 1-3 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday Night.

Eight straight wins for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as misfiring Alexis Sanchez made a goalscoring return to the team.

In the second fixture of the night, Bristol City knocked out Bolton Wanderers in a 2-1 to progress to the next round.

However, in other 4th rounds fixture, Burnley will hope to cause upset at the Etihad stadium they face Manchester City while Chelsea welcomes Sheffield Wednesday to the Stanford Bridge.

Pochetino and his team will want to put aside midweek exit from the Caraboa Cup behind them when they visit their neighbour at Selhurst Park.

FA Cup 4th Round Fixture:

Jan 25 Arsenal 1-3 Man United

Jan 25 Bristol City 2-1 Bolton

Jan 26 Shrewsbury Town vs Wolves

Jan 26 Watford vs Newcastle United

Jan 26 Brighton vs West Brom

Jan 26 Man City vs Burnley

Jan 26 Swansea vs Gillingham

Jan 26 Accrington Stanley vs Derby County

Jan 26 Portsmouth vs QPR

Jan 26 Middlesbrough vs Newport

Jan 26 Doncaster vs Oldham

Jan 26 Millwall vs Everton

Jan 26 AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham

Jan 27 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jan 27 Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday

Jan 28 Barnet vs Brentford