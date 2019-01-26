Action begins in the 2018-19 FA Cup fourth round as Manchester United resurgence continues, defeating Arsenal 1-3 at the Emirates Stadium on Friday Night.
Eight straight wins for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as misfiring Alexis Sanchez made a goalscoring return to the team.
In the second fixture of the night, Bristol City knocked out Bolton Wanderers in a 2-1 to progress to the next round.
However, in other 4th rounds fixture, Burnley will hope to cause upset at the Etihad stadium they face Manchester City while Chelsea welcomes Sheffield Wednesday to the Stanford Bridge.
Pochetino and his team will want to put aside midweek exit from the Caraboa Cup behind them when they visit their neighbour at Selhurst Park.
FA Cup 4th Round Fixture:
Jan 25 Arsenal 1-3 Man United
Jan 25 Bristol City 2-1 Bolton
Jan 26 Shrewsbury Town vs Wolves
Jan 26 Watford vs Newcastle United
Jan 26 Brighton vs West Brom
Jan 26 Man City vs Burnley
Jan 26 Swansea vs Gillingham
Jan 26 Accrington Stanley vs Derby County
Jan 26 Portsmouth vs QPR
Jan 26 Middlesbrough vs Newport
Jan 26 Doncaster vs Oldham
Jan 26 Millwall vs Everton
Jan 26 AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham
Jan 27 Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Jan 27 Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday
Jan 28 Barnet vs Brentford