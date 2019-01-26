A popular but controversial Twitter user Mukhtar ‘Mr. Aye Dee’ Daniyan has comically suggested that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen made his money via gambling.

Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday until his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of assets is completed.

The development which has generated loads of comments with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleging that it is part of Buhari’s plan to rig the 2019 election.

However, after a series of arguments and counter-arguments on the matter, ‘Mr. Aye Dee’ tweeted: “OK folks, let’s admit it, CJN had so much money because he was an avid #BabaIjebu player, and winner… #CaseClosed.”

This followed an earlier comment he made where he noted that “Those trending #TyrantBuhari, why is he a tyrant? Is it ok for the CJN to take bribes in exchange for court judgements? Why not trend #CorruptJudiciary instead? @MBuhari should be thanked for having the courage to do the needful.”