Tens of civil society leaders and members of the opposition parties on Saturday stormed the US embassy in Abuja to protest Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Concise News understands that the protesters demanded the intervention of the US on what it described as “constitutional crisis” ignited by President Muhammadu Buhari with Onnoghen’s suspension.

Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by Buhari following his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non-declaration of assets.

Justice Tanko Muhammad was appointed as the Acting CJN by Buhari.

The protesters were led by the Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) spokesman Imo Ugochinyere, Comrade Ariyo and Charlyboy.

They vowed to continue sitting at the embassy until they get a meaningful response over their demand.

In addition, they also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) announce a total shut down on Monday and ban any lawyer from appearing or recognizing Muhammed.