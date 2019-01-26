Burna Boy Pairs With Zlatan, Release Visuals Of 'Killin Dem'

Nigerian Afrofusion singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy has released visuals to the tune, “Killin Dem”

In this tune, the singer who had 2018 as an adventurous one, featured fast-rising entertainer and the Zanku dance introducer, Zlatan.

“Killin Dem” visuals, after its release, has no doubt been trending as a hit of the moment over the internet.

The video is one that has been long anticipated and the duo did not disappoint in this vibrant flick that features plenty of Zanku dancing.

Recall the singer has always referred to himself as an African giant, especially after organizers of Coachella did not his name on the publicity artwork of the show to his satisfaction.

Burna Boy has expressed his dissatisfaction with the listing because unlike the big international stars, his name appears below with artistes such as Pusha T and Gucci Gang and is written in small fonts.

See video of “Killin Dem”