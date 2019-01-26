2019 Election: Buhari Reveals Agenda For Next Term

All Progressive candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari said he would not be tired of fighting bribery and corruption in the country.

Buhari made the remarks during his presidential campaign on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, adding that anyone caught misappropriating public funds would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“We are doing our best. People are being investigated and prosecuted and we will continue to do that,” the president said.

On security, Buhari said his administration had made tremendous progress in securing the strongholds of Boko Haram insurgents.

“The reason we are here is to tell you the condition we met the country and the promises we made in 2015.

“When we came in 2015, 17 local governments in Yobe, Borno States and other parts of the North-East were under the control of Boko Haram but today we have liberated them all.

“The only thing they are doing now is targeting soft places like motor parks, and marketplaces.”

On the economy, the President said his administration had improved the agriculture sector.

He said through his administration intervention, the country was now producing its own food.

Buhari, however, appealed to the people of the state to vote for him and other All Progressives Congress candidates during the election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appealed to the people not to allow themselves to be deceived by the Peoples Democratic Party, stressing that they have nothing to offer than to take the country backwards.