The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged “Biafrans” to remain resolute in their struggle for a sovereign state in the wake of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) after the suspension of Justice Onnoghen.

According to the Nigerian leader, Onnoghen was suspended following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

The federal government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

But the senior Nigerian lawyer has since denied any wrongdoing.

Many prominent Nigerians have condemned the President’s action, and Kanu, who is leading a secessionist group, believes that Onnoghen’s suspension should bring Biafrans together as one family.

“Fulani cabal with their Herdsmen, ISIS and Boko Haram must not be allowed to conquer us. Let Justice Onnoghen’s humiliation unite us as one Biafran family,” he tweeted on Saturday morning.

I am back in the UK 🇬🇧 to continue our excellent work to liberate #Biafra from the pit of darkness, Nigeria. Fulani cabal with their Herdsmen, ISIS and Boko Haram must not be allowed to conquer us. Let Justice Onnoghen’s humiliation unite us as one Biafran family. pic.twitter.com/y4V7ocTJPa — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) January 26, 2019

Kanu returned to the spotlight in 2018 when a picture of him in Israel surfaced on the social media.

He was first seen praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem with some IPOB members, who accompanied him for the prayers.

Until then, the IPOB leader’s whereabouts were unknown after the Nigerian Army invaded his home in Abia State during the Operation Python Dance in 2017.

IPOB has since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.