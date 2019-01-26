French side Monaco have sacked their Nigerian Sporting Director Michael Emenalo just a few hours after their coach Thierry Henry left the team.

Concise News understands that Henry, a former Arsenal star, resigned from his post as the team’s head coach after he was suspended by the club.

And Emenalo who played for Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup in the US, has now joined the Frenchman in the exit door.

The Nigerian has not been able to convince the club Vice President Vadim Vasilyev with some of his signings for the first team.

The 53-year-old joined Monaco in 2017 after he left Chelsea in the English Premier League.

He has failed to replicate his administrative skills which saw him winning the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and Caraboa Cup with Chelsea.

Monaco are 19th in the French Ligue 1.