The newly-sworn in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in 250 members of the general election tribunals.

This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the country’s chief justice, and 21 days to the commencement of the general election in Africa’s most populous nation.

Concise News gathered that at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, the acting CJN called on the members of the election tribunals to discharge their duties with integrity as well as the fear of God.

President Buhari had suspended Onnoghen on Friday following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

The federal government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

