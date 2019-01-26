50-Year Old Celine Dion Steps Out Braless (Photos)

Celine Dion
Celine Dion. Source: Instagram.

Canadian singer Celine Dion on Friday, January 25, left tongues wagging after she stepped out braless in Paris, France.

The 50-year-old singer/songwriter arrived at the Folies Bergere in Paris, during fashion week, looking smashing for her age.

The iconic singer stepped out in a black jumpsuit, revealing her cleavages as she stepped out in different outfits with her close friend, Pepe Munoz.

Speculation is rife that Celine Dion is in a relationship with 34-year-old Munoz, as the duo were inseparable when they left Crillon Hotel in Paris for the fashion show.

 See photos below:

Celine Dion steps out braless in France (image credit: Best Image)
Celine Dion and close friend Pepe at the fashion show (Image credit: Best image)
Celine Dion and Pepe in France (Image credit: Best image)

